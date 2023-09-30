EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Hands and Voices hosted its second annual Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Walk.

The event took place Saturday morning at the Edinburg Municipal Park.

Photo by: Danielle Banda/ValleyCentral

“It’s an event that brings the community together,” said Ramiro Garza, Mayor of the City of Edinburg. “There are so many organizations that are here to provide information and to help them bring awareness to the City of Edinburg.”

La Moderna USA donated $15,000 to the non-profit organization as part of the sales of their new product, sign language pasta, to continue helping families in the community.

Danielle Banda contributed to this report.