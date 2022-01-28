LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The City of La Joya is warning residents to be cautious after a report of a possible alligator or gar sighting.

Residents near Walker Lake are asked to be “aware of their surroundings” after a homeowner reported seeing an alligator or gar in the lake, a post by the City of La Joya said.

According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, alligators inhabit over 100 counties in Texas.

“In Texas, the American alligator ranges from the Sabine River of East Texas to the Gulf of Mexico across the coastal marshes to the Rio Grande and west around Interstate 35. This range includes about 120 counties with the highest concentration occurring along the Gulf Coastal Plains. The American alligator is the only crocodilian native to Texas,” the post stated.

Residents are asked to report any further sightings to the Code Enforcement Department or La Joya Police Department.