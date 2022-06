LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of La Joya will host an Independence Day celebration this Sunday.

Festivities will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at La Joya Lions Municipal Park, behind the Fire Department.

The family-friendly event will consist of a firework show, waterslides, food and music.

There will also be vendors at the location.

People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.