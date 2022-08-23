LA JOYA. Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya has partnered up with Vitalant to host a blood drive.

(Source: City of La Joya Facebook page)

According to a Facebook post by the City of La Joya, the blood drive is taking place at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 25, at 701 E. Expressway 83.

Organizers of the event suggest to schedule an appointment to participate in the blood drive. To schedule an appointment visit www.donors.vitalant.org or scan the QR code found in the City of La Joya Facebook page..

For more information contact (956) 213-7520.