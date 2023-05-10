LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley police forces are preparing for the end of Title 42.

ValleyCentral traveled with La Joya police to get a look at how they will be working an immigration hotspot.

ValleyCentral headed to the La Joya border on the river near the southside. La Joya residents tell us that they expect to see more immigration and more border law enforcement activity as this week rolls on.

But, they remind us, that’s nothing new to them.

“Every once in a while, they’ll pass by and, at night, they shine the light,” La Joya resident Juan Luna said.

La Joya resident Rudy Zarate adds, ”I’ll hear the helicopter sometimes or I’ll see Border Patrol vehicles.”

Residents in the area are familiar with living under a Customs and Border Protection Aerostat.

Horacio Lozano is helping to set up a VFW facility right next to a wooded area in town known for immigration activity.

“We see a lot of activity. I think the most activity we see is when the balloon is down. When the balloon is down, it seems like everybody wakes up and there’s more activity. More police, more illegals passing by,” Lozano said.

La Joya Police Department has only 15 officers, similar to many departments across the Rio Grande Valley.

La Joya PD is going to be working with federal, state and county law enforcement to focus on immigration.

Authorities say they see a lot of activity there and the operations have become more sophisticated. The smugglers will often use different colored wristbands on the immigrants.

The force will be using an ATV and spending time in the south part of the town – right on the Texas-Mexico border and the Rio Grande River.