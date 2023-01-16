LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Joya Police patrol car crashed into an SUV during a pursuit of another vehicle Monday afternoon, police said.

The department official tells ValleyCentral, the officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a blue Ford Expedition the the driver refused and a pursuit began.

Police says the Expedition was reported stolen from a nearby city.

The chase ended on Expressway 83 and Main Street in Penitas after the unit crashed into another vehicle, Lt. Casas said.

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital, but is reported to be in stable condition. Police did not provide information of the other driver involved in the crash.

The driver of the Expedition fled eastbound on the expressway and was reported in nearby cities but has not been caught.

La Joya PD is investigating the crash along with the Texas Department of Public Safety. The investigation is ongoing.