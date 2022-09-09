LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Police Department’s K-9 Officer Jack will receive a donation of body armor.

According to a post by La Joya PD, K-9 Jack will receive a bullet and stab protective vest as a result of a donation from Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a non-profit organization.

The vest will feature an embroider that reads “In Memory of Deputy Luke Gross, EOW 9/23/21.” Gross was killed in the line of duty when he was struck by a vehicle.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was established in 2009 with a mission to provide protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the country. Since it’s founding, the organization has provided over 4,000 vests to K9s in all 50 states.