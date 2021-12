LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Police Department will hold a drive-thru toy giveaway.

The toy giveaway will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to a Facebook post by the City of La Joya.

The event take place at La Joya City Hall located at 701 E. Expressway 83. The giveaway will be on a while supplies last basis.

Proof of residence must be provided, the post states.

For more information, call (956) 585 – 4855.