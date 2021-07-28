La Joya man arrested for beating girlfriend after forcing her into truck

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — The La Joya Police Department arrested a man after they say he assaulted his girlfriend and threatened retaliation if she told police.

On Sunday, July 18, La Joya police received information from a woman who said she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, Brandon Vergara, 20.

Police noted that the victim had injuries to her nose and left eye, and had blood all over her blouse.

The victim told police that Vergara forced her into his truck and beat her while driving at a high rate of speed. Vergara then told the victim he would “beat her again once he got out of jail,” if she pressed charges against him.

La Joya police filed the report and issued a warrant for Vergara’s arrest.

On Tuesday, Vergara was located attempting to pass the Hidalgo Port of Entry in Hidalgo and was taken into custody.

Vergara is charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

As of Wednesday, he remains in Hidalgo County jail on a $50 thousand bond.