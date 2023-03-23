LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District tree planting ceremony is returning to the community after COVID-19 pandemic restrictions placed the tradition on pause.

Trees will be planted to commemorate the lives of former students, employees, board members or loved ones who have passed away.

“We come together to celebrate their life,” Jose T. Garcia, committee president for La Joya ISD said. “We wanted to make sure that we brought our community together and show that love for what those individuals have contributed to our district.”

Community members interested in honoring a loved one can purchase a tree and a plaque.

According to a Facebook post from La Joya ISD, payment must be submitted in person to the Administration and Finance Department located on 201 E. Expressway 83.

The deadline to submit payment and a photo of the person being honored is Friday, April 7.

The tree planting ceremony will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Transportation Complex located on 633 Howling Drive.