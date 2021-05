LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — La Joya Independent School District will continue to require masks on campuses for students, employees and visitors, according to an announcement.

The announcement comes after Governor Gregg Abbott signed an executive order which prohibits school districts to require face coverings after June 4.

“La Joya ISD has worked diligently and strategically to continue making the health and well-being of our students, staff and community our top priority,” stated the announcement.