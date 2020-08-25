La Joya ISD postpones extracurricular activities until November

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — The La Joya Independent School District (ISD) has postponed all extracurricular activities until November 2.

The district states they are currently in Phase 5 of their COVID-19 response, which moves instruction 100 percent online.

The health, safety, and well-being of our students, employees and community remain the highest priority for La Joya ISD. La joya isd press release

The decision to cancel extracurricular activities comes after a discussion with the COVID-19 District Crisis Team, athletic staff, administration and parents, said the release.

Phase 5 also states campuses will be closed and all students and staff will stay home.

For more information on La Joya ISD’s response to COVID-19 visit the district’s website.