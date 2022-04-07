LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A police officer with La Joya ISD PD was arrested on weapon and drug-related charges.

Jose Luis Ramirez was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying of a weapon and false drug test falsification device, according to Hidalgo County Public Records.

Records show that Ramirez was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Officials with La Joya ISD Police Department confirmed that Ramirez is a police officer and that he has been placed on administrative leave without pay.

Ramirez received bonds totaling $22,500.