HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Joya Independent School District (LJISD) educator has been arrested on four additional accounts of sexual contact with a child.

Ricardo Garza, a PE teacher at Enrique Camarena Elementary, was arrested on Wednesday for four charges of “indecency with child sexual contact,” according to Hidalgo County public records. He was released on Thursday after posting a $20 thousand bond for the charges.

No information has been released on these charges at this time. ValleyCentral is working to obtain additional information.

On March 24, Garza was charged with the same crime after an investigation by the LJISD Police Department and Child Protective Services accused him of having inappropriate behavior with a student.

The investigation into Garza began on Jan. 25 when the district’s police department received a report about the abuse.

The district placed Garza on paid leave when the investigation began, according to Gonzalez. He has worked at the district for five years.

More information will be provided when it is available.