LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya ISD Police Department will be hiring additional police officers to enhance security.

La Joya ISD announced on Friday that 22 additional police officers will be hired in order to have a police officer at each of the elementary campuses.

“We will continue to work collectively and strategically with all stakeholders in order to continue to provide Educational Excellence for students daily in a safe learning environment…” La Joya ISD said in a post.

The decision to hire the additional officers was approved by the school board on Wednesday, June 8.