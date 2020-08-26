La Joya ISD offers free COVID-19 testing

LA JOYA, Texas — The La Joya Independent School District (ISD) announced it would provide free COVID-19 testing at various locations through Aug. 28.

On Aug. 26 at J.D. Salinas Middle School located at 6101 N. Bentsen Palm Drive and the Academy for Health Science Professions and STEM (Abraham Lincoln Building) 801 N. College Drive from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

Must have cell phone

No symptoms necessary

No pre-registration required

PCR test

Must be over 6 years old

Hidalgo County is also announcing free COVID-19 testing in Pharr on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

To view more testing sites click here.