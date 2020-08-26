Coronavirus Update Coronavirus Update

La Joya ISD offers free COVID-19 testing

Posted:

La Joya ISD

LA JOYA, Texas — The La Joya Independent School District (ISD) announced it would provide free COVID-19 testing at various locations through Aug. 28.

On Aug. 26 at J.D. Salinas Middle School located at 6101 N. Bentsen Palm Drive and the Academy for Health Science Professions and STEM (Abraham Lincoln Building) 801 N. College Drive from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

  • Must have cell phone
  • No symptoms necessary
  • No pre-registration required
  • PCR test
  • Must be over 6 years old

Hidalgo County is also announcing free COVID-19 testing in Pharr on Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. until supplies last.

  • Must have cell phone
  • No symptoms necessary
  • No pre-registration required
  • PCR test
  • Must be over 6 years old

To view more testing sites click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

