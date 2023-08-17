LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya ISD on Thursday named Heriberto D. Gonzalez as the lone finalist for its superintendent of schools.

The district’s news release said the decision was made at a special called board meeting Wednesday night.

Gonzalez has been serving as the district’s interim superintendent and will continue

to oversee day-to-day operations, ensuring the continuity of progress while the transition unfolds, according to the district.

La Joya ISD Board President Alejandro Cantu said of the decision, “Mr. Gonzalez brings a wealth of experience and innovative leadership to the table. We are confident that his passion for education and commitment to excellence align seamlessly with our district’s mission.”

Gonzalez shared his sentiments, “I am deeply honored and humbled by this opportunity to serve the students and community of the La Joya ISD as Superintendent of Schools. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Board of Trustees for entrusting me with this responsibility. Together, we will forge ahead with our transformative initiatives to equip our more than 24,500 students with the essential tools for success in the workforce, college, and life as we remain Student Focused, Data Driven, and Results Oriented.”

Texas law mandates that the district’s Board of Trustees is required to observe a 21-day waiting period after identifying a lone finalist before formalizing a contract offer.