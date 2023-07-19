LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The interim superintendent for the La Joya Independent School District is speaking out about the changes implemented after five district officials pleaded guilty to federal public corruption charges.

“Our teachers and administrators remain resolved on making sure that our student needs remain our primary mission,” said Heriberto Gonzalez.

In 2022, two school board trustees and three administrators pleaded guilty to public corruption charges.

“There were some transgressions and illegal actions that were taken by certain individuals and board members,” Gonzalez said.

Now, Gonzalez says the district’s Board of Trustees is taking action and keeping a close eye on how they spend their money.

“This board has taken very poignant and strict actions to establish internal controls with our governance practices, our business practices, and the administration has taken the lead to establish a relationship with Region One.”

Gonzalez says the board and staff are making sure their students have the best learning experience.

“From the boardroom to the classroom, I believe that our district is now a model school district with regard to how we administer local state and federal funds and how we address the student needs.”

The interim superintendent says district officials have implemented an evaluation tool for the board and administration to follow.

“We’ve established a model that is an evaluation tool that actually ensures that we remain student focused, data driven and results oriented.”

Gonzalez wants parents to know the board and administration have been working to give the best learning environment possible.

“We can ensure our parents and our school community and TEA right that our funds are following the needs of every student,” Gonzalez said.

In May, the Texas Education Agency recommended that the La Joya ISD Board of Trustees, whose members are elected by voters, be replaced with a board of managers appointed by the state.

The board of managers would run the district until the TEA believes the district is ready to be independent again.

La Joya ISD disagreed with that recommendation and requested a hearing. An administrative law judge is scheduled to hear the case later this month.