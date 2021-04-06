COVID INFO COVID INFO

La Joya ISD high school schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the class of 2021

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School will be having a vaccine clinic to administer the vaccine to eligible students in the Class of 2021.

According to a post, vaccine wristband pickup will take place on April 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the “cafeteria side.”

Those wanting the vaccine must be Seniors and must be 18 years or older. Proof of age will be required.

The clinic will take place on April 9 at the Lincoln Building, 801 N. College Dr. La Joya from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

