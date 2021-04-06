La Joya ISD high school schedules COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the class of 2021

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School will be having a vaccine clinic to administer the vaccine to eligible students in the Class of 2021.

According to a post, vaccine wristband pickup will take place on April 7, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the “cafeteria side.”

🚨 VACCINE FOR JLHS SENIORS!!🚨 listen up Seniors, If you’re 18 years of age or older, come by on Wednesday to pick up your bracket for the Moderna vaccine!! Spread the word! Make sure to bring a TX ID to show proof of age. **You can’t get a bracelet it without it.** pic.twitter.com/ivmImuMQt7 — La Joya Juarez-Lincoln High School [OFFICIAL] (@JuarezLincolnHS) April 6, 2021

Those wanting the vaccine must be Seniors and must be 18 years or older. Proof of age will be required.

The clinic will take place on April 9 at the Lincoln Building, 801 N. College Dr. La Joya from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.