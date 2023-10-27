LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A special education instructional assistant at a La Joya ISD high school was arrested for improper relationship with a student, documents revealed.

Gustavo Sifuentes was arrested on charges of improper relationship between educator and student and indecent assault, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral stated that on Sept. 14, investigators met with school officials at Jimmy Carter Early College High School C.A.R.E Academy regarding a situation involving Sifuentes and a student.

Gustavo Sifuentes (Hidalgo County Jail records)

Officials told investigators that an employee witnessed Sifuentes and a student kissing inside the restroom while in P.E. class, the affidavit stated.

Sifuentes provided authorities a “voluntary written statement” saying that he went to check up on the student who was taking a long time inside the restroom. He said he opened the restroom door, leaving it partially open with one hand while he had half his body inside the restroom. He then said the student finished using the restroom, washed their hands and then walked towards him and tried to kiss him on the lips.

Sifuentes stated that he extended his arm to stop the student from kissing him, the affidavit stated.

On Sept. 18, the student’s guardian told investigators that the student made an outcry to her. She said the student told her inside the car that Sifuentes had kissed him on the lips and touched his private areas.

While speaking with the investigator, the child’s guardian asked the student if Sifuentes had touched his private areas, to which he said yes.

Sifuentes was arrested by La Joya Independent School District police and booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 13.

His bond was set at $50,000, and records show he was released from jail the same day.

ValleyCentral reached out to Sifuentes’ attorney, who said he has no comment on the matter.