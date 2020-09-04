La Joya ISD distributes 10,000 hotspots to students

LA JOYA, Texas (KVEO) — La Joya Independent School District is making online learning one step easier as the district just purchased 10,000 hotspots for all of its students.

La Joya is the first district in the state of Texas to bulk purchase the devices in that quantity for students.

Since receiving the devices, the staff has been processing, tagging and assigning each and every one.

Staff have been working around the clock to get them all distributed, but it’s all worth it to

ensure each student has access to their school work.

“Every school district is in the same boat, it’s not the vendor’s fault, that’s just the way it is in the world because everyone is learning virtually now, but when the vendor called and said we’re the very first one in the entire state of Texas, I was just so excited,” said Clem Garza, La Joya ISD, Director of Technology Instructional Resources. “We’re very excited about that and kids [to] have hotspots.”

The district asked parents to fill out a survey that prioritized the hot spots based on those that have little or no internet access.

School starts September 8 for La Joya ISD.

“I have to really thank everyone in our district that allowed that to happen and we’re very prepared. We’ve trained our teachers, we already have students submitting assignments and school hasn’t even started and that’s because kids have devices. They have connectivity and we’ve learned we all need each to make things happen and we’re fortunate that at La Joya ISD we are a family, we’re a team and we’re getting things ready for our kids,” said Garza.