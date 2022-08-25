LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An unresponsive child in a car died at La Joya Independent School District Thursday.

On Aug. 25, the LJISD Police Department responded to an emergency call regarding an unresponsive child in a car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary, a release from the district stated.

Medical personnel was called to campus to assist but was unable to resuscitate the child. The child was pronounced dead, the release states.

The incident is still under investigation by the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.