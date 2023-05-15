La Joya, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District is asking Texas Education Agency to reconsider a recommendation of an overhaul with its school board.

On Monday night, public comment leaned to accepting the TEA recommendation at a La Joya ISD meeting. Last year, a federal corruption investigation lead to the arrest of two trustees.

Last week, the TEA recommended the La Joya ISD replace its board of trustees with a board of managers. Attorney Kevin O’Hanlon says this is a concept imposed by the heads at TEA.

“The commissioner has done an investigation and has taken a position with respect to that. The district has opposed some of the filings that he’s made,” O’Hanlon said.

There has been an appeal process that is now available for La Joya ISD.

“The commissioner wants them to do a better job… Whether they do or not will depend on who he appoints,” O’Hanlon said.

The statute requires that the majority of board of managers be local – but not all. They can be educators and local citizens.

One member of the La Joya business community says she has hoped a change is made only if it is for the better for the students.

“Everything that happens with our community, with our children, with our neighbors, and our co-workers and so forth, it will affect us,” explained Criscelda Sanchez, a local business manager.

The La Joya ISD board voted to ask for a TEA intervention for the board of trustees in December.