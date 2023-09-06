LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District announced a bus carrying three employees was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of 4 Mile Line and Texan Road in Mission.

The district reports all three employees were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

“We are pleased to confirm that they have sustained no major injuries,” Blanca E. Cantu, Public Relations Coordinator at La Joya ISD said. “Our thoughts are with our employees as they receive medical care, and we will continue to provide them with all the support they need during this time.”

No students were on the bus at the time of the accident.