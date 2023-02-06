HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Joya High School is well known for its tradition and award-winning Mariachi-Folklórico performances.

The La Joya Mariachi-Folklórico group visited ValleyCentral’s Harlingen studio Monday and talked about how traditional dances and music are important in the Mexican culture.

“Honestly, I just love the culture of it, it represents our heritage and where we come from and honestly I just love the music,” said Dante, student and guitar player for the La Joya Mariachi-Folklórico group.

Dante explains with being in a Mariachi group comes with many requests of popular songs from artists, such as the late Vicente Fernandez.

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group (Photo by: Alejandra Yanez and Mia Morales/ValleyCentral)

Not only does the Mariachi gets the spotlight but the dancers as well.

Student and Folklórico dancer for the La Joya Mariachi-Folklórico group, Karen told ValleyCentral, one of the most common requests they get asked to perform is Son De La Negra, which is very popular in the state of Jalisco.

“I’m very proud to represent my culture and to make my parents proud to talk about where they come from and express myself in confidence as well,” Karen said.

The La Joya High School Mariachi-Folklórico group will be competing at the Orgullo Y Tradición 2023 competition at the La Joya Fine Arts Building at 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 and 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

The competition will show a variety of traditional dances from Nayarit, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Tamaulipas and other Mexican states.

“It’s something that is very colorful and lively,” Karen said.

Tickets can be purchased at the La Joya ISD Fine Arts Building the day of the event. For more information, visit the La Joya ISD Facebook page.