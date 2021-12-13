La Joya fire department rescues puppy from burning house

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The road to recovery may be a long one for a puppy who was the lone inhabitant and survivor of a house fire that happened in La Joya over the weekend.

Burnt house. [Photo: Salvador Castro]

All hands were on deck Sunday, during a house fire in La Joya. Lieutenant Marlo Munoz with the La Joya Fire Department was on the scene, and said that the first responders noticed something that looked like a teddy bear on the side of the house.

“I went up to it, and it ended up being a little dog,” said Lt. Munoz.

Another responder on the scene said the dog had run out of the house when they opened the door. Munoz says the dog’s size likely helped it survive the fire because it was small and low to the grown.

“It was in the fire; it was charred. He had plastic melted on it. He was in some high heat,” said Munoz. “That’s what you’re supposed to do in a fire, get low and crawl out.”

The first responders kept the dog off to the side while they continued fighting the fire. They later contacted Yaqui Animal Rescue to see if anything could be done for the puppy.

Yaqui is a no-kill, non-profit animal rescue located in Sullivan City and is home to 250 animals, including horses and pigs.

“Of course we said, ‘yes, we will help,’ said Esmer Garcia, Yaqui Rescue Coordinator. “They were able to rush the dog to the vet and we said, of course, we would take care of the bill.”

The puppy was taken to Pet Doctor 911 in McAllen and named Marlow, in honor of Lt. Munoz.

While Marlow may have escaped the fire, his future is still uncertain.

“The puppy is not doing well. He is still lethargic, not interested in food, he has a high temperature, and he’s still on fluids. He’s going to be in the ER for a couple more days,” said Garcia.

Despite his current conditions, Garcia says that they are trying to find a foster who can take care of Marlow once he is out of the vet.

Lt. Munoz says he would be happy to take in Marlow, but he may change his name.

“As far as it being named after me, that’s awesome, but I’d probably call it Fireball,” laughed Lt. Munoz. Munoz is thankful to the first responders who assisted with the fire.

Yaqui operates on donations from the public to provide life-saving care for all animals. If you would like to contribute to Marlow’s recovery or to the animals currently living at the Yaqui Ranch, you can visit their website for more information.