LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya appointed a new city attorney at its board meeting Tuesday.

Attorney Isaac V. Sulemana was appointed the new city attorney, according to the city’s Facebook page. La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova administered the Oath of Office.

Sulemana has experience with Hidalgo County such as being Chief of Staff at the Hidalgo County Judge’s office, Assistant District Attorney at the Hidalgo County Criminal and Managing Vice-President/General Counsel at the La Joya Area Federal Credit Union.

He is a graduate of the University of Texas School of Law at Austin and Texas A&M University at College Station.