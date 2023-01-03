STARR COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Starr County man is on the top 10 most-wanted list for Texas sex offenders.

Rogelio Salinas, 32, of La Grulla, has been wanted since August 2020 when the U.S. Marshals Service issued a warrant for his arrest for a probation violation, a release from the Texas Department of Public Safety stated.

Salinas’ criminal record dates to 2010 when he was convicted of indecency with a child by exposure after an incident involving a 13-year-old girl and he was subsequently sentenced to three years of confinement, authorities said.

In 2016, he was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child younger than 15, the release stated.

The following year, he was convicted of smuggling migrants and received a 30-month federal sentence with 36 months of supervised release. He was released in February 2020.

In September 2021, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office issued warrants for Salinas’ arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and a terroristic threat, authorities said.

The La Grulla man is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, both arms, left wrist, left hand and an ear.

Those with information are encouraged to contact their local Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000. All tips are guaranteed to remain anonymous, the release stated.