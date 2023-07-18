HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A La Feria woman was found guilty and sentenced for a drunk-driving crash that left a man dead.

Nanette Alejandre was sentenced to 10 years in state prison, according to Hidalgo County records.

On July 14, a jury found Alejandre guilty of a lesser charge of aggravated assault and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in connection to a 2018 crash that left Heliodoro Alejandre dead.

According to previous ValleyCentral reports, the two were coming home from Nuevo Progreso, Mexico. Witnesses saw Nanette hit Heliodoro with a vehicle twice before he got back in and the two drove away, a criminal complaint stated.

The vehicle then lost control, veering into oncoming traffic in rural Progreso, where it was struck by a semi-trailer. Heliodoro was pronounced dead at the scene. A criminal complaint stated that Nanette’s blood alcohol content was .100 an hour after the crash.

On Tuesday, Nanette was sentenced to 10 years on each count. The sentences will run concurrently.