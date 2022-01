LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Thursday morning.

According to La Feria PD, the woman had just dropped her kids off at school when she was t-boned by another vehicle.

The suspect, a man, left the scene on foot.

Fog is believed to have played a factor in the crash, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.