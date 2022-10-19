LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria police are investigating an “exchange of gunfire” that occurred at a Whataburger parking lot, authorities said.

According to La Feria Police Chief Cesar Diaz, the gunfire occurred just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both of the parties involved fled the scene and there is no one in custody, according to authorities. It’s also unknown whether anyone was injured as a result of the shooting.

Those with information are asked to contact the La Feria Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.