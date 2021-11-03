La Feria non-profit hosting health and resources fair

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Project Pay It Forward, a La Feria nonprofit, is partnering with the Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville PanAmerican Research to host a health and resources fair for Valley residents.

The fair will be on Saturday, November 6, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be held at 123 W. Commerce Street in La Feria.

Those who attend can receive free glucose and blood pressure exams, information on immigration services, and free tablets and cellphone for those qualified for government assistance. Attendees ages 10-17 can also receive free diabetes examinations.

All doses and brands of COVID-19 vaccines will also be available.

For more information, you can call 956-312-2577.