La Feria man imprisoned for sexually abusing multiple children

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man found guilty of sexually abusing four girls over the span of 10 years was sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

A district court judge sentenced Henry Moreno, 69, to serve 40 years in prison after he was found guilty on one count of sexual assault of a child and four counts of indecency of a child by contact.

According to the victims, the abuse began as inappropriate kissing when they were young children and evolved into touching that continued into their teen years.

Each of the victims believed they were the only one suffering this abuse from Moreno so they did not speak out about the incidents.

In 2020, one of the victims spoke out and reported the abuse in an effort to protect another child.

Moreno was arrested shortly after and charged with sexual abuse crimes.

During the course of the trial, eight more victims came out and gave testimony about additional abuse that occurred as far back as 1997.

Investigators also tracked down 10 other victims from various time periods and confirmed Moreno abused them.

A jury found Moreno guilty of his crimes on Monday and he was sentenced on Wednesday.

“The bravery of these victims coming forward was crucial to exposing a web of decades of abuse and lies that affected multiple families,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz. “We must educate children about what is inappropriate, regardless of who is the perpetrator, and encourage them to speak up. We as adults must also protect them and act quickly if we are told of or suspect abuse happening.”