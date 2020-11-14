La Feria man collects donations to help his community

LA FERIA, Texas (KVEO) – A man in La Feria is using his own experiences as motivation to help out those who are struggling.

For Alejandro Paz, the difficulties piled up after being affected by COVID-19 and Hurricane Hanna.

He says he reached out for help but was unsuccessful at getting it.

“I didn’t like the way I felt when I was struggling,” said Paz.

Once he was able to get back on his feet, he decided to help others, making sure others would not struggle getting help like he did.

Three weeks ago, he started Pay it Forward La Feria and started collecting donations from the public to pass on to those who need them.

He asks nothing of them, just hopes that they use the help to put themselves in a better position.

“As long as they’re trying to help themselves, I want to help them to get back on track,” said Paz.

One of the people he helped was Shea.

“I didn’t have nowhere to go, I was homeless, I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have anything,” said Shea.

Paz helped Shea relocate to La Feria where she could start up again.

“I feel grateful,” she says.

Paz isn’t working alone, he reached out to Anna Aleman who has been mentoring him.

Aleman has seen the need in La Feria first hand, having worked in the school district.

“When Alejandro told me, ‘Mrs. Aleman, will you help me with my project?’ I couldn’t say no,” said Aleman. “It’s wonderful, once you see the smile on those children, it’s payment enough.”

The two have helped around 50 people so far and hope to continue.

If you wish to donate to their cause, you can click here, or reach out to Paz through his Facebook page.