LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District is moving forward with plans to have armed security guards in all schools.

During a recent school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved the measure voting 7-0.

Cynthia Torres, the superintendent for the district said with an increase of violence taking place on campuses across the nation, officials with La Feria ISD felt armed security is one of the best ways to protect their staff and students.

Torres said the district has seven campuses and is proposing to hire a total of eight armed officers.

“We were looking at a proposal for one at each campus except for our high school having two,” Torres said.

Torres said the district has already begun installing security cameras and electric fencing at its schools. However, the armed guards will be an additional layer of protection.

“Our local police department does an outstanding job supporting our district and so do the constables and the DPS, we just wanted somebody looking at somebody on campus, you know, parents, community might feel a little bit more comfortable having somebody on site,” she said.

Ortnecia Casares, a mother of four children attending schools in the La Feria district, said she does not have an issue with armed security guards.

“I think it’s a good idea because that way we know that our children are safe at school,” Casares said.

According to Torres, the district estimates it will cost two hundred thousand dollars annually to fund the guards. While the district is still in the process of hiring, they plan to make a final decision sometime next month.