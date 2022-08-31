LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria ISD introduces its new cosmetology program to high school students for the upcoming school year.

The free cosmetology program to give students academic and hands-on training plus the opportunity to obtain their cosmetology license before graduation.

“We’re going to be learning how to do manicures, pedicures, facials, cutting, coloring, and learning the different ways of hairstyles,” Lina Ramon, cosmetology teacher at La Feria ISD said.

The program takes all four years of high school to complete. Freshman students can enroll and continue their education until they graduate their senior year.

Passionate students will have the opportunity to advance in their career goals while attending school.

“I’ve always been like in love with like cosmetology, and that’s basically what I’ve been taught since I was little,” Aliya Arredondo, cosmetology student at La Feria said. “Being able to do it for someone else and make them feel good about themselves, just I would love to do that and make them feel the same way that I felt when I was growing up.”