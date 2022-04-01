LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District will not be allowing backpacks on Friday, April 1.

According to a release the decision comes after the district was notified of threats made toward students and staff early Friday morning.

The district states that it is working with the police department and local law enforcement to investigate the message that the district received.

“In an abundance of caution, students at La Feria High School will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school today,” said the release.

The district also informs that staff and students should expect the additional presence of law enforcement at their campus for safety.

Classes will begin at the usual time.

“Our partnership ensures a safe and supportive learning environment in which all students are provided the opportunity to achieve at high levels..”

No details of what the threat said were released.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.