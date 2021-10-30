La Feria I.S.D. plans to launch TV channel

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — La Feria Independent School District is expanding its Career and Technical Education program by adding a TV Channel, allowing students to learn the field of television and journalism.

“We’re going to start at the district level, and we’ll be bringing students in here, in this studio that we’re putting all together, then we’re going to transition it back to the high school where the students themselves are in charge of every aspect of it,” said La Feria ISD Superintendent, Dr. Cathy Lee Hernandez.

Dr. Hernandez said the tv channel will give students hands-on experience and also add to their communication efforts with the community.

“Our idea was to provide a different avenue to ensure that our parents and community are well scripted and well informed of all the success here at La Feria ISD,” she said.

One of the goals for the tv channel is to prepare students for a job in the field, according to Dr. Hernandez.

“We know the importance of this career path, so we are funding it through the district local budget, but we will do whatever it takes to ensure our students have a future,” she said.

She explained they plan to start the channel in December as they are currently ordering equipment and making sure they are getting the help they need to launch.

Dr. Hernandez said the community’s input is important in this project.

“Community members, we want a lot more information, more ideas. We’re looking anywhere and everywhere to make sure we have the best name and the best logo,” she said.

The channel will be available to watch on the public education channel, according to Dr. Hernandez.

For more information on La Feria ISD, you can visit their website, and to help choose a name for La Feria ISD’s TV Channel, you can visit their Facebook page.