La Feria coach charged in fatal hit-and-run faces trial in February

LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of hitting a pedestrian and fleeing the scene will face trial in February.

On Wednesday, the 107th District Court in Cameron County scheduled the trial for Jaime Carlos Guerra, 55, for Feb. 22. Guerra is listed as an assistant football coach for La Feria High School.

Guerra is charged with being in an accident that caused the death of Robin Lee Hernandez, 37, on Oct. 30 in La Feria. He is also charged with tampering with evidence in the investigation by repairing damage done to his vehicle.

According to court documents, Guerra struck Hernandez on the roadway in La Feria around 3 a.m. on Oct. 30 and stopped to render aid. Hernandez was hit by another driver but this person stopped and provided assistance.

Police collected evidence after the incident and later issued an arrest warrant for Guerra. He turned himself in late November shortly after the warrant was issued.

Guerra pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday. The judge in his case set his trial date to Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m.