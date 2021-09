SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kimbia Kings concert set to take place at South Padre Island has been postponed.

The concert was set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Promoters for the event did not say the reason for the change in date nor the new time for the concert.

The website to purchase tickets states tickets will be valid on the new date once announced.

It also mentions to contact L.J. Productions with any questions or concerns.