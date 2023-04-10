MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A new Korean barbeque and hot pot restaurant is arriving to McAllen.

The new restaurant is called KPOT Korean BBQ add, will be located at 4400 N. 10th Street. It feature Korean cuisine such as beef, meat, pork or chicken that you prepare yourself at your table.

The owners say they welcomes food adventurists, social eaters, couples and everyone to enjoy the modern atmosphere, delicious spices and seasonings.

(Source: Killam Development news release)

“We are thrilled to welcome KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot to McAllen and can’t wait for our community to experience the delicious flavors and unique dining experience they have to offer. KPOT’s presence will only add to the vibrancy and diversity of our city’s culinary scene,” director of business development, RGV, leasing/sales, René A. Alcalá said.

Additionally, KPOT will also have a full bar.