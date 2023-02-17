You’re part of the Food Patrol! When you see dirty habits, please send us photos/videos and a copy of the complaint you filed to your local health department to News@KVEO.COM

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) On this week’s Food 4 Thought, the Food Patrol went to Hidalgo County to check out what places are “Que rico!” and “Que asco!”

This week’s Top Performer is getting another sticker to accompany their July 2015 recognition. Koko’s Uptown Cafe at 6100 N 10th St A in McAllen is earning a 2023 sticker from their latest inspection from November 2022.

The restaurant has been honoring the ‘keeping it clean’ motto and was surprised to see the Food Patrol.

Carlos, an employee of 14 years, helped earn the 2015 sticker and again in 2023, “I love to work here.”

This week’s Food 4 Thought also featured Borrego Pinto Taqueria 6615 S Jackson Road in Pharr.

The eatery’s November health inspection report noted the restrooms not having hot water, food items not having proper dates, missing thermometers, environmental contamination, and physical facilities needing to be maintained.

Many of the issues can be simple fixes. Like a health inspector, the Food Patrol made an unannounced visit to see if issues were corrected, many were not.

The Food Patrol cameras spotted recurring issues staff admitted to knowing they were in violation of such as missing food labels, missing thermometers and not having temperature logs.