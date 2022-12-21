MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) The Food Patrol is focused on Mercedes for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.”

Mi Casa Restaurant at 169 North Avenue had one of the worst kitchens seen since the relaunch of Food 4 Thought.

Karina Gomez recently took over duties from her father, Obivio for undisclosed reasons. She inherited a mountain of issues stemming from the restaurant’s Sept. 29 inspection report.

The black and white noted “all employees will need their certified managers’ copy and food handlers [permits] within two weeks.” On December 7, 2022, when the Food Patrol made an unannounced visit, only one employee had their permit. The kitchen was also in disarray with a roach infested refrigerator.

Karina owned up to the issues and made a handshake deal with the Food Patrol’s Derick Garcia to come back in two weeks.

On Dec. 19th, the Food Patrol showed up for the re-inspection, “Wow!” said Garcia, “This is vastly different.”

Viewers were appalled with the conditions and commented “shut it down” on Facebook. Karina admitted those comments fueled her fire to overhaul her parent’s old restaurant.

“All those negative comments made me stronger. First you get angry but then you realized they have a point,” Gomez said.

Karina had pulled off what some thought was impossible. Her kitchen was clean, clutter free and the roach refrigerator was gone.

Garcia and Karina hugged and shook hands again with the agreement to return when Mi Casa Restaurant has a perfect health inspection report and will get a Top Performer sticker on the front door.