MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kirk Clark, a Rio Grande Valley icon, passed away on Friday. Kirk’s family and friends honored his memory today, recalling the man he was and how he touched the lives of so many.

Kirk was well-known in the valley for being a car dealer for more than 40 years.

Daniel Clark (Left) and his father Kirk Clark (Right)(Courtesy: Clark Chevrolet and Alex Clark)

However, his son, Daniel, says his life has more to show than just selling cars. Kirk not only had a passion for art, but he also tried his hardest to give back to the Rio Grande Valley.

Daniel says his father’s main purpose in life was making sure the Valley was headed in the right direction, even volunteering his own time to support local causes. Daniel added his father will be missed, and although he is now at peace, he wishes he could tell him one more thing.

“I’m glad he’s able to rest. I know you were tired till the day he passed, so get some rest dad,” Daniel said. “We love you. The Valley loves you. Everybody loves you. You’ve earned some rest.”

Kirk touched the lives of many across the Valley, one such person is Texas Representative Terry Canales.

Kirk Clark painting (Courtesy: Clark Chevrolet and Alex Clark)

Canales said his family always bought vehicles from Kirk. He would add that that connection developed into a strong relationship and admiration for Kirk for him.

“An infectious smile, always laughing,” Canales said, describing how he remembered Kirk. “I think of him as in many capacities. As an artist, a philanthropist, he was always giving.”

At this time, Kirk’s cause of death is still unknown.

The Clark family is planning a memorial for the public to pay their respects to Kirk, the time and place of the memorial have not yet been decided.