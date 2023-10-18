KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Janine Reyes, the public information officer for the city of Kingsville is kicking off the weekend with a Butterfly Blitz event to be held on the King Ranch.

“This happens only this weekend this year,” Reyes said.

To book a slot go to kingsvilletexas.com

The following weekend, on Oct. 27 the city will host its Hallowine Walk from 5 to 9 p.m. on Main Street.

There will be 14 wine varieties, three craft beers and two domestic options. With the purchase of a ticket online guests will receive a free silicone cup.