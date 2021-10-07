Kingsville PD: Driver of crash that killed Weslaco man is from Brownsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Kingsville Police Department has identified the man involved in the crash that killed a resident of Weslaco.

According to the release, on October 6, a 26-year-old man from Brownsville contacted Kingsville police and said he was responsible for the accident. Authorities did not release the name of the driver.

The 26-year-old told police that while towing the trailer, it got loose after the wheels moved from the concrete to the asphalt. He also stated the trailer crossed over to the southbound lanes and collided with the victim’s truck.

Police will now present the case to the District Attorney’s Office.

On September 28, authorities responded to a major accident on S U.S. Highway 77. At the scene, they found a dead man after his truck flipped over and ejected him, said a release.

The victim was identified as Jonathan Limas, 46, from Weslaco.

Kingsville police would like to remind drivers that leaving the scene of an accident involving dead or serious injury is a third-degree felony and drivers could face up to 10 years in prison.