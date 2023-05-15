EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The King of Batachata, Romeo Santos has announced more tour dates for his Fall 2023 North American tour and one is in the Rio Grande Valley.

New tour dates for the Formula Vol 3 Tour were announced Monday morning on Romeo’s social media.

“Por demanda popular se agregan ciudades adicionales a mi Gira Fórmula Vol3 en Estados Unidos y Canadá,” Romeo said in a Facebook post.

Romeo Santos will be making an appearance on Oct. 20 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg in addition to three other tour dates across Texas.

For more information on tour dates and ticket information visit www.formulavol3.com.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.