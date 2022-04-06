HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is promoting the exchange of canned food to remove parking citations, helping students in need.

UTRGV announced the program on its social media account Monday.

Hello Vaqueros! We are excited to present to you our first Kindness for Cans program. Take advantage of this opportunity and turn your unpaid parking citation into a meal for a student! UTRGV Parking and Transportation Services

To remove any citations or late fees students are asked to bring in 10 food cans per ticket.

Cans must be unexpired with a clearly printed label, and undented.

Vegetables ≥ 14 oz Beans ≥ 14 oz Soups ≥ 14 oz Fruits ≥ 8 oz Ravioli/Spaghettios ≥ 8 oz Chili ≥ 8 oz Tuna ≥ 8 oz Chicken ≥ 8 oz Fruit Juice ≥ 8 oz Tomato Sauce ≥ 4 oz Vienna Sausage ≥ 4 oz Spam ≥ 4 oz Approved canned food items are as listed, according to UTRGV Parking and Transportation Services.

Citations and fees included in the program are as followed:

Displaying an expired decal

Double or multiple parking

Failure to display a current parking permit

Improper zone parking

Parking permit not properly affixed to a windshield

Unpaid Luke pay station

Individuals interested in the program can donate items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Office of Parking and Transportation Services. Cans for Kindness will be accepted till April 14.