HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley is promoting the exchange of canned food to remove parking citations, helping students in need.
UTRGV announced the program on its social media account Monday.
Hello Vaqueros! We are excited to present to you our first Kindness for Cans program. Take advantage of this opportunity and turn your unpaid parking citation into a meal for a student!UTRGV Parking and Transportation Services
To remove any citations or late fees students are asked to bring in 10 food cans per ticket.
Cans must be unexpired with a clearly printed label, and undented.
|Vegetables
|≥ 14 oz
|Beans
|≥ 14 oz
|Soups
|≥ 14 oz
|Fruits
|≥ 8 oz
|Ravioli/Spaghettios
|≥ 8 oz
|Chili
|≥ 8 oz
|Tuna
|≥ 8 oz
|Chicken
|≥ 8 oz
|Fruit Juice
|≥ 8 oz
|Tomato Sauce
|≥ 4 oz
|Vienna Sausage
|≥ 4 oz
|Spam
|≥ 4 oz
Citations and fees included in the program are as followed:
- Displaying an expired decal
- Double or multiple parking
- Failure to display a current parking permit
- Improper zone parking
- Parking permit not properly affixed to a windshield
- Unpaid Luke pay station
Individuals interested in the program can donate items from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Office of Parking and Transportation Services. Cans for Kindness will be accepted till April 14.