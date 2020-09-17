Kindergarten students adapt to online learning, say it can be frustrating but understand

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — School-aged children across Texas are picking up where they left off last semester. However, their classes are now online due to the pandemic.

Currently, Cameron County has private religious school students attending in-person instruction while public school students are taking classes virtually.

CBS 4 Morning Anchor Derick Gacia spoke with two kindergarteners and their parents about the retention of information and the quality of instruction.

Rosalie, 5, is ready for the pandemic to be over.

“I want to be with my family and my friends.”

At just the age of 5, she understands what the Coronavirus is and why she can’t see her friends every day.

Javier, 5, enjoys being home but misses his friends too. He’s not a fan of online learning or using a computer mouse.

“Sometimes it gets me frustrated.”

It is understandable there is a learning curve and some students might not enjoy being away, but Javier says sometimes he wants to just give up.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño has delayed in-person instructions until September 28 with the option to push the date further.