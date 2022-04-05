BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Kim Kardashian took to Twitter to show support for Melissa Lucio, the woman on death row for the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

Lucio was convicted in 2008. Her execution date is set for April 27.

During her litigation, Lucio earned notoriety as the first Hispanic woman on death row in Texas. Her story became the subject of the 2020 documentary The State of Texas vs. Melissa.

Monday night, in a Twitter thread, Kardashian went over the case and encouraged her followers to sign the petition.

“I recently just read about the case of Melissa Lucio and wanted to share her story with you,” said Kardashian. “It’s stories like Melissa’s that make me speak so loud about the death penalty in general and why it should be banned when innocent people are suffering.”

She also spoke to Gov. Greg Abbott, asking him to stop the execution.

Kardashian has previously spoken out on other death row cases in Texas such as that of Rodney Reed and Ruben Gutierrez.